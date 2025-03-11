PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund (PDX) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 13th

PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PDX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1334 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PDX opened at $23.07 on Tuesday. PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $32.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.13.

Get PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund alerts:

Insider Activity at PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.14 per share, for a total transaction of $50,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,810,213 shares in the company, valued at $171,208,754.82. This trade represents a 0.03 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 749,450 shares of company stock worth $20,641,521 over the last ninety days.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.