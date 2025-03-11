Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 2,306,606 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 1,282,391 shares.The stock last traded at $13.31 and had previously closed at $13.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLYA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Playa Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.10.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.29.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $218.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.26 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 5,003.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 115,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV engages in the operation of hotels and resorts. The firm’s geographical segments include Yucatán Peninsula, Pacific Coast, Dominican Republic, and Jamaica. It owns all-inclusive oceanfront resorts in Cancun, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Puerto Vallarta, Playa del Carmen, and Cap Cana.

