PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,337 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $20,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter worth $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 100.0% in the third quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.76, for a total transaction of $9,349,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 944,666 shares in the company, valued at $196,263,808.16. This represents a 4.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 1,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total transaction of $273,602.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,388 shares in the company, valued at $9,014,116.16. This represents a 2.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Williams-Sonoma to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.28.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $185.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.38. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.13 and a 1 year high of $219.98. The company has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 26.98%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

