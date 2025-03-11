PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 11,183 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,411 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,183 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $23,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of SAP by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 955 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in SAP by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. grew its position in SAP by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in SAP by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in SAP by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period.

NYSE:SAP opened at $261.20 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $272.29 and its 200 day moving average is $246.82. The firm has a market cap of $320.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.01, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $175.08 and a 52-week high of $293.70.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.02). SAP had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.18%. Research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAP. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of SAP from $265.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on SAP from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Cowen upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.83.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

