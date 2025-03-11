Poolbeg Pharma (LON:POLB) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Poolbeg Pharma PLC (LON:POLB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.70 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.70 ($0.03), with a volume of 1791365 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.90 ($0.04).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Poolbeg Pharma in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.
Poolbeg Pharma Price Performance
About Poolbeg Pharma
Poolbeg Pharma plc is focussed on the development and commercialisation of innovative medicines targeting serious diseases with a high unmet medical need. Its model focusses upon developing its exciting clinical assets and commercialising approved and marketed drugs to support the growth of the Company and the development of its robust pipeline of innovative products, thereby driving significant value creation.
Poolbeg is led by an experienced leadership team with a history of delivering significant shareholder value.
