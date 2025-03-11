Promising Hydrogen Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 10th

Exxon Mobil, Linde, Energy Transfer, BP, Cummins, Air Products and Chemicals, and Shell are the seven Hydrogen stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hydrogen stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that are involved in the development, production, or distribution of hydrogen as an energy source. These companies may focus on emerging technologies such as hydrogen fuel cells, infrastructure for storage and transportation, and other related innovations aimed at advancing the hydrogen economy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hydrogen stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $2.26 on Monday, reaching $111.28. 9,194,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,937,074. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.87. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $103.67 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The company has a market cap of $482.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83.

Linde (LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

LIN stock traded down $4.66 on Monday, reaching $464.11. 973,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,308,582. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $444.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $455.24. The company has a market cap of $219.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. Linde has a one year low of $410.69 and a one year high of $487.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Energy Transfer (ET)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Shares of NYSE:ET traded down $0.36 on Monday, hitting $17.10. 18,676,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,779,115. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $58.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.72. Energy Transfer has a 52 week low of $14.87 and a 52 week high of $21.45.

BP (BP)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Shares of BP traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $32.34. 6,609,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,860,577. BP has a one year low of $27.82 and a one year high of $40.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $86.57 billion, a PE ratio of 403.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.58.

Cummins (CMI)

Cummins Inc. designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

NYSE:CMI traded down $5.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $336.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 511,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,167. The stock has a market cap of $46.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $361.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.52. Cummins has a 12-month low of $260.88 and a 12-month high of $387.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Air Products and Chemicals (APD)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Shares of APD stock traded down $8.21 on Monday, reaching $308.20. The stock had a trading volume of 474,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,107. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.43. The stock has a market cap of $68.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1 year low of $227.53 and a 1 year high of $341.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Shell (SHEL)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

SHEL stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.78. 2,133,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,199,353. Shell has a 52-week low of $60.15 and a 52-week high of $74.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.98 and its 200 day moving average is $66.38. The stock has a market cap of $203.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

