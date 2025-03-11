ProQR Therapeutics (PRQR) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share and revenue of $6.22 million for the quarter.

ProQR Therapeutics Stock Performance

PRQR stock opened at $1.81 on Tuesday. ProQR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $4.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $147.84 million, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 0.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRQR. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

About ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).

