ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.20 and last traded at $16.97, with a volume of 13016403 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.89.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Trading Down 5.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.83.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 767.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $620,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 13.3% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 15,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $962,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,556,000.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Company Profile

The ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (KOLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides daily -2x exposure to an index that tracks natural gas by holding one second month futures contract at a time. KOLD was launched on Oct 4, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

