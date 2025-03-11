Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Lifesci Capital

Research analysts at Lifesci Capital initiated coverage on shares of Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Lifesci Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 486.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TARA. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

Protara Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of TARA opened at $3.75 on Tuesday. Protara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $10.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.44.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Protara Therapeutics will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TARA. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Protara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Protara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. 38.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Protara Therapeutics Company Profile

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer and lymphatic malformations.

