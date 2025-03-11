PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Purchased by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 36.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,051 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PHM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,040,828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,297,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571,757 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,636,562 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $180,775,000 after purchasing an additional 716,716 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,254,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,647,364,000 after purchasing an additional 585,735 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,485,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 357.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 521,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,917,000 after purchasing an additional 407,764 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.40, for a total transaction of $372,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,980.80. The trade was a 23.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $1,617,841.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,758 shares in the company, valued at $7,961,727. This represents a 16.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,191 shares of company stock worth $2,256,367 over the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PulteGroup Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE PHM opened at $107.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.91. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.54 and a 12 month high of $149.47. The company has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.71.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.22. PulteGroup had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 24.43%. Equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PHM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $135.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of PulteGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.86.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

