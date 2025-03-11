Pzena Investment Management LLC Acquires 5,955 Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 489,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $38,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Woodmark by 0.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in American Woodmark by 4.2% in the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in American Woodmark by 4.6% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in American Woodmark by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in American Woodmark by 170.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Woodmark news, Director James G. Davis sold 1,250 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $100,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,252.67. The trade was a 4.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 5,750 shares of company stock worth $474,548 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Woodmark Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMWD opened at $60.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.84 and a 200-day moving average of $85.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $892.03 million, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.58. American Woodmark Co. has a 52-week low of $58.36 and a 52-week high of $106.57.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.27). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $397.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.72 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $119.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of American Woodmark from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

