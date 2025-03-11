Pzena Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,709,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256,903 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $125,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OLN. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Olin by 88.2% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Olin by 357.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Olin by 246.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Olin by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Olin alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Kenneth Todd Lane bought 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.06 per share, with a total value of $203,435.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,435. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Olin Stock Performance

Shares of Olin stock opened at $24.13 on Tuesday. Olin Co. has a 52 week low of $22.98 and a 52 week high of $60.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Olin had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 1.66%. Equities analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Olin declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to reacquire up to 45% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. Olin’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Olin from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Olin from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler cut Olin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group set a $28.00 target price on Olin in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Olin from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OLN

About Olin

(Free Report)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.