Pzena Investment Management LLC Buys 1,103,132 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 44.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,609,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,103,132 shares during the period. Humana makes up 3.2% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $915,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,388,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,073,387,000 after purchasing an additional 643,291 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Humana by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 600,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $190,145,000 after purchasing an additional 214,535 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Humana by 735.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 219,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,563,000 after purchasing an additional 192,801 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,102,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Humana by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 391,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $124,053,000 after purchasing an additional 115,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Trading Down 3.2 %

HUM stock opened at $251.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.37. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $213.31 and a 52 week high of $406.46.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($2.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.10. Humana had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 1.02%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Humana from $257.00 to $256.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Humana from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Humana from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Humana news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.26, for a total value of $948,930.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,096,463.06. This represents a 31.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

