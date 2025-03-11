Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 31,978 Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Pzena Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,523,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,978 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Malibu Boats worth $57,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Malibu Boats by 154.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,476,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,321,000 after purchasing an additional 897,387 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Malibu Boats by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 576,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,361,000 after purchasing an additional 43,769 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Malibu Boats by 370.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,571,000 after purchasing an additional 347,144 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in Malibu Boats by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 394,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,821,000 after purchasing an additional 53,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Malibu Boats by 1,267.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 238,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,259,000 after purchasing an additional 221,133 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Malibu Boats Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of MBUU stock opened at $32.29 on Tuesday. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.69 and a 1-year high of $47.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $634.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.42.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently commented on MBUU shares. B. Riley raised Malibu Boats to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Malibu Boats from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Malibu Boats from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.83.
About Malibu Boats
Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.
