Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 31,978 Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Pzena Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,523,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,978 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Malibu Boats worth $57,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Malibu Boats by 154.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,476,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,321,000 after purchasing an additional 897,387 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Malibu Boats by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 576,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,361,000 after purchasing an additional 43,769 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Malibu Boats by 370.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,571,000 after purchasing an additional 347,144 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in Malibu Boats by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 394,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,821,000 after purchasing an additional 53,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Malibu Boats by 1,267.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 238,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,259,000 after purchasing an additional 221,133 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Malibu Boats Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of MBUU stock opened at $32.29 on Tuesday. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.69 and a 1-year high of $47.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $634.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Malibu Boats had a positive return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 12.09%. On average, research analysts expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MBUU shares. B. Riley raised Malibu Boats to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Malibu Boats from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Malibu Boats from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

About Malibu Boats

(Free Report)

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

Featured Articles

