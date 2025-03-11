Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 4,515,474 Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,835,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,515,474 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $25,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of Ambev by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 34,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7,635 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev in the 4th quarter worth approximately $410,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev in the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambev alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABEV shares. Bank of America cut shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ambev in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambev in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ambev from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.45.

Ambev Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:ABEV opened at $2.22 on Tuesday. Ambev S.A. has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $2.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average of $2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.94.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Ambev had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ambev Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.0221 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.94%.

Ambev Profile

(Free Report)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.