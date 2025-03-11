Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Shares Sold by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,139,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $221,007,000 after purchasing an additional 137,631 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 949,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $183,787,000 after purchasing an additional 30,694 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 839,296 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $162,714,000 after purchasing an additional 78,008 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 520,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,889,000 after purchasing an additional 60,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 492,787 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $95,537,000 after purchasing an additional 13,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Trading Down 6.4 %

NYSE:RL opened at $217.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.50. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12-month low of $155.96 and a 12-month high of $289.33.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.36. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 10.14%. Equities research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James lowered Ralph Lauren from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $258.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.15.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

