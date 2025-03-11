Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.40, but opened at $9.15. Ramaco Resources shares last traded at $11.10, with a volume of 506,518 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

Ramaco Resources Stock Up 33.9 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $590.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.17.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The energy company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $170.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.59 million. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Ramaco Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.62%.

Institutional Trading of Ramaco Resources

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of METC. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 41,656 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources during the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $825,000. Finally, Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

Further Reading

