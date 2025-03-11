Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys New Shares in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 303,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 471,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,613,000 after buying an additional 24,177 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $977,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after buying an additional 6,943 shares in the last quarter. Brentview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $3,278,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBOE has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $174.00 target price (down from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.86.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, EVP Adam Inzirillo sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.67, for a total value of $41,934.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,872.31. The trade was a 9.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Allen Wilkinson sold 228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.12, for a total value of $48,135.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,357.76. This trade represents a 47.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,544 shares of company stock valued at $2,380,529 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $219.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.04. The company has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.67. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.13 and a 52-week high of $221.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.04). Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.90%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

