Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys New Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,899,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $64,425,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Tandem Financial LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth $7,621,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 7,212 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $40.51 on Tuesday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $28.91 and a 12-month high of $44.22. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.66.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

