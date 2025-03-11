Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $55.92 Million in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,657,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,916,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 58,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 10,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Empire Financial Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC now owns 120,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Price Performance

GCOW stock opened at $37.40 on Tuesday. Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $33.34 and a 12 month high of $37.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.32.

About Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

