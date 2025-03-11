Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $61.04 Million in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,644,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,044,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IQLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,456,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,402,000 after purchasing an additional 589,511 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 216.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 661,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,447,000 after purchasing an additional 452,315 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,524,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,453,000 after purchasing an additional 361,685 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 88.9% during the third quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 738,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,632,000 after purchasing an additional 347,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 527,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,598,000 after acquiring an additional 276,540 shares in the last quarter.
iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of IQLT opened at $40.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $36.57 and a twelve month high of $41.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.37.
iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.
