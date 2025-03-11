Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $65.37 Million in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 307,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,366,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000.
Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance
MGC stock opened at $202.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $176.66 and a 1 year high of $222.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $216.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.84.
Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile
The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
