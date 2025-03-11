Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases New Shares in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 625,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,994,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOO. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,043,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,144,000 after buying an additional 126,863 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 731.0% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 71,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after purchasing an additional 63,022 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 118,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,956,000 after purchasing an additional 61,050 shares during the period. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,445,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,910,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IOO opened at $97.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.36. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $85.03 and a 52-week high of $105.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

