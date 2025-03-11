Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $57.96 Million Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 251,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,956,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,451,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $834,323,000 after purchasing an additional 100,394 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 12.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,747,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,319,000 after buying an additional 187,140 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,598,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,477,000 after buying an additional 7,948 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,510,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,070,000 after buying an additional 21,662 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 847,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,955,000 after buying an additional 11,808 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clean Harbors Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $188.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.72. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.51 and a 12-month high of $267.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLH shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Clean Harbors from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Clean Harbors from $256.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Clean Harbors from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Clean Harbors from $284.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Harbors

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Lauren States sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.06, for a total transaction of $75,478.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,071,582.04. This trade represents a 2.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 924 shares of company stock valued at $219,570. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Articles

