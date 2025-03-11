Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes Position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,331,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEAR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 56,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 11,712 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,467,000. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC increased its position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 59,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Price Performance

NEAR opened at $50.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.75. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $50.30.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1802 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

