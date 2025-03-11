RCM Technologies (RCMT) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.74 per share and revenue of $79.00 million for the quarter.

RCM Technologies Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RCMT opened at $17.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.69 million, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. RCM Technologies has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $29.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.78 and a 200 day moving average of $20.93.

Get RCM Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on RCM Technologies from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com lowered RCM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on RCM Technologies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

RCM Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RCM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.