Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Northland Securities

Research analysts at Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 169.71% from the company’s current price.
Red Cat Stock Performance
Shares of RCAT stock opened at $4.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.38 million, a PE ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.32. Red Cat has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $15.27.
Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.27). Red Cat had a negative return on equity of 96.00% and a negative net margin of 232.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Red Cat will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.
Insider Transactions at Red Cat
Institutional Trading of Red Cat
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCAT. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Red Cat by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Red Cat during the 4th quarter valued at about $362,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Red Cat during the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Red Cat in the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Red Cat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,714,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.97% of the company’s stock.
Red Cat Company Profile
Red Cat Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company operates through two segments: Enterprise and Consumer. It built infrastructure to manages drone fleets and fly, and provide services remotely, navigate confined industrial interior spaces and dangerous military environment.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Red Cat
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Moderna: 4 Key Reasons the CEO Just Bought $5M in Shares
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Don’t Write Off This Asset Champ Yet
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- 5 ETFs Poised to Spring Ahead in the Second Quarter
Receive News & Ratings for Red Cat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Cat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.