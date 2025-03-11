Rep. Jefferson Shreve Buys Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently bought shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL). In a filing disclosed on March 09th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Arch Capital Group stock on February 24th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of RTX (NYSE:RTX) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) on 2/24/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) on 2/24/2025.

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:ACGL traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.24. The company had a trading volume of 247,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,843. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $87.42 and a 12-month high of $116.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.19.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACGL

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,055,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 140,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,742,093. This represents a 7.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACGL. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 12.8% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,438,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $832,246,000 after acquiring an additional 337,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 961,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $107,564,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Email [email protected] to notify us of updates to this biography.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.