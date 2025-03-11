Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Purchases Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) recently bought shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT). In a filing disclosed on March 09th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in iShares Bitcoin Trust stock on March 3rd.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) on 3/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG) on 3/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 3/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG) on 3/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) on 3/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) on 2/12/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 2/12/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) on 2/12/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) on 2/12/2025.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Trading Down 9.1 %

Shares of IBIT stock opened at $44.91 on Tuesday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 12 month low of $28.23 and a 12 month high of $61.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Bitcoin Trust

About Representative Greene

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBIT. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 151.0% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter.

Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Greene (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

