Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Purchases Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently bought shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW). In a filing disclosed on March 07th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Snowflake stock on February 12th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT #2” account.
Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 2/13/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) on 2/13/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 2/12/2025.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) on 2/11/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) on 2/11/2025.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) on 2/10/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) on 2/10/2025.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) on 2/10/2025.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 2/10/2025.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) on 2/10/2025.
Snowflake Price Performance
Shares of NYSE SNOW traded up $3.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,744,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,419,480. The company has a market cap of $49.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.59 and a beta of 1.07. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $107.13 and a one year high of $194.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.31.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Snowflake by 33.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 38,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after buying an additional 9,743 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Snowflake by 2.1% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 113,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,051,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 44.5% in the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.50, for a total transaction of $2,797,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 552,930 shares in the company, valued at $103,121,445. The trade was a 2.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 127,247 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $22,427,283.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 195,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,418,276.25. The trade was a 39.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 294,923 shares of company stock valued at $49,689,983. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Representative Bresnahan
Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.
Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.
Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.
Snowflake Company Profile
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.
