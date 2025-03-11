Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Sells Off Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently sold shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD). In a filing disclosed on March 07th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Robinhood Markets stock on February 12th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT #2” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 2/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) on 2/13/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 2/12/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) on 2/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) on 2/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) on 2/10/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) on 2/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) on 2/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 2/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) on 2/10/2025.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.36. 69,196,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,784,258. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.14. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $66.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 47.81% and a return on equity of 13.53%. On average, analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $38.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $273,978.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,936.79. This represents a 25.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $29,370,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,171,641 shares of company stock worth $149,567,157. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 191.6% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

