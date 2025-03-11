Reviewing MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLO) & Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR)

MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLO – Get Free Report) and Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.1% of MicroCloud Hologram shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.4% of Sabre shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Sabre shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MicroCloud Hologram and Sabre’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MicroCloud Hologram N/A N/A N/A Sabre -9.20% N/A -2.64%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MicroCloud Hologram 0 0 0 0 0.00 Sabre 1 1 1 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for MicroCloud Hologram and Sabre, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sabre has a consensus price target of $4.37, indicating a potential upside of 30.35%. Given Sabre’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sabre is more favorable than MicroCloud Hologram.

Risk and Volatility

MicroCloud Hologram has a beta of 3.69, meaning that its stock price is 269% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sabre has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MicroCloud Hologram and Sabre”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MicroCloud Hologram $234.30 million 0.36 -$11.55 million N/A N/A Sabre $3.03 billion 0.43 -$527.61 million ($0.72) -4.65

MicroCloud Hologram has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sabre.

Summary

Sabre beats MicroCloud Hologram on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MicroCloud Hologram

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. provides holographic technology services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Holographic Solutions and Holographic Technology Service. Its services include holographic light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions based on holographic technology, holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithms architecture design, technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design, and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology to service customers that provide holographic advanced driver assistance systems. The company also provides holographic digital twin technology services and has a proprietary holographic digital twin technology resource library, which captures shapes and objects in 3D holographic form by utilizing a combination of holographic digital twin software, digital content, spatial data-driven data science, holographic digital cloud algorithm, and holographic 3D capture technology. In addition, it distributes holographic hardware. The company is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments. This segment provides a portfolio of software technology products and solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) and hosted delivery models to airlines and other travel suppliers. Its products include reservation systems for carriers, commercial and operations products, agency solutions, and data-driven intelligence solutions. Its Hospitality Solutions segment provides software and solutions to hoteliers through SaaS and hosted delivery models. Sabre Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Southlake, Texas.

