Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Trading Down 6.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) were down 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.46 and last traded at $23.26. Approximately 143,379 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 994,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.87.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Revolve Group from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp upgraded Revolve Group from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.57.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.25.

In other Revolve Group news, CEO Michael Mente sold 62,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $2,135,482.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,496,600. The trade was a 46.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Karanikolas sold 12,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $325,962.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,190,620. This represents a 9.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 511,649 shares of company stock valued at $16,027,128 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Revolve Group during the fourth quarter worth $4,488,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Revolve Group by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 98,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after buying an additional 19,965 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at $6,477,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

