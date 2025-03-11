ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD) Given New $4.00 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $4.50 to $4.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 194.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LFWD. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a report on Tuesday. Laidlaw started coverage on ReWalk Robotics in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Get ReWalk Robotics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of LFWD traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.36. The company had a trading volume of 91,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,954. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.73. ReWalk Robotics has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $6.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.23.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($1.53). The company had revenue of $7.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 million. ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 43.02% and a negative net margin of 77.21%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ReWalk Robotics will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II sold 381,676 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total value of $1,282,431.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,049,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,526,084.80. The trade was a 26.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ReWalk Robotics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technologies that enable mobility and wellness in rehabilitation and daily life for individuals with physical and neurological conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers ReWalk personal exoskeleton and rehabilitation exoskeleton devices; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke; AlterG Anti-Gravity System for use in physical and neurological rehabilitation and athletic training; MyoCycle devices; and ReBoot, a personal soft exo-suit for home and community use by individuals post-stroke.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ReWalk Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReWalk Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.