RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Downgraded to “Buy” Rating by StockNews.com

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on RingCentral from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on RingCentral from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.69.

NYSE RNG opened at $27.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.95 and a 200-day moving average of $33.92. RingCentral has a 12 month low of $26.64 and a 12 month high of $42.19.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.73). RingCentral had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a negative return on equity of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $614.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 123,560 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $3,528,873.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 444,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,701,774.40. The trade was a 21.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ned D. Segal sold 2,914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $121,222.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,332.80. This trade represents a 21.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 250,654 shares of company stock worth $7,220,502. Company insiders own 6.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in RingCentral by 150.4% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in RingCentral by 106.7% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 38.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company’s products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

