River Road Asset Management LLC Acquires 138,751 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 144.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 234,492 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,751 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $31,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Target by 8.6% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 241,447 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,632,000 after purchasing an additional 19,095 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter worth about $1,157,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 3.2% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 20.6% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,777 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter worth about $501,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:TGT opened at $113.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.07. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $111.84 and a 52-week high of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $52.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $30.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.83 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 50.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa America lowered Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Target from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Roth Capital set a $122.00 price target on Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Target from $166.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.87.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Target

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.