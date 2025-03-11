River Road Asset Management LLC Has $15.35 Million Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

River Road Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 321,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,112 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $15,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 57,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 31,019 shares during the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Vista Investment Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $3,493,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 66,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,180,000 after buying an additional 9,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total transaction of $1,022,140.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,751.55. This represents a 9.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 102,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $4,821,579.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,230,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,132,431. This represents a 7.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 219,812 shares of company stock worth $10,385,665. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of USB opened at $42.35 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $37.81 and a 12-month high of $53.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.91.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Truist Financial started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.21.

Check Out Our Latest Report on U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.