River Road Asset Management LLC Has $87.36 Million Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 53.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,008,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 699,636 shares during the quarter. GXO Logistics accounts for 1.2% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $87,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXO. Meridian Management Co. increased its position in GXO Logistics by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 52,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC increased its holdings in GXO Logistics by 35.8% in the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 8,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd. increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.7% in the third quarter. Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd. now owns 201,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,482,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 18.6% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 34.9% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 25,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 6,630 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GXO. Loop Capital downgraded shares of GXO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on GXO Logistics from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.71.

NYSE GXO opened at $37.49 on Tuesday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.51 and a 52 week high of $63.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.62.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 11.16%. As a group, equities analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

