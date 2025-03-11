River Road Asset Management LLC Has $98.77 Million Stock Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 315,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,669 shares during the quarter. Willis Towers Watson Public makes up 1.3% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $98,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WTW. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WTW shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $357.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $352.00 to $382.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $380.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price (up from $365.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $365.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.08.

In other news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.77, for a total transaction of $1,136,245.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,986,996.09. This represents a 4.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WTW opened at $332.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $323.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $309.57. The stock has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -332.00, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $245.04 and a 1-year high of $344.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $8.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.01 by $0.12. Willis Towers Watson Public had a positive return on equity of 20.02% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 17.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently -368.00%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

