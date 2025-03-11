Riverbend Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Riverbend Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 13,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 2.1% of Riverbend Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $529,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth about $871,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 264.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 83.0% during the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 21.6% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP opened at $174.20 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $158.83 and a fifty-two week high of $188.16. The company has a market capitalization of $72.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.19.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.