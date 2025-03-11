Riverbend Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,955 Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Riverbend Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,955 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morton Community Bank boosted its position in Medtronic by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Morton Community Bank now owns 35,734 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 54,907 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 11,075 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,967 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $717,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 177,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,154,000 after buying an additional 16,482 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 12,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,119,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,688,110. This represents a 23.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.07.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.8 %

MDT stock opened at $93.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $120.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.84. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.96 and a 12 month high of $96.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 12.83%. As a group, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

