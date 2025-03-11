Riverbend Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.27 Million in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Riverbend Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,419 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,000. Netflix comprises approximately 1.1% of Riverbend Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 848,150 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $760,918,000 after purchasing an additional 156,958 shares during the period. Haven Private LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $733,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,579,404 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,829,494,000 after buying an additional 29,726 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Netflix by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,572 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,966,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 612,458 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $434,398,000 after acquiring an additional 11,921 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX opened at $866.68 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $542.01 and a twelve month high of $1,064.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.73 billion, a PE ratio of 43.71, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $949.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $843.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,175.00 price target (up from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Netflix from $800.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,014.26.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Netflix

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 41,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.01, for a total value of $40,257,870.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,946,506.10. This represents a 56.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,364 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.38, for a total transaction of $5,596,374.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,327.48. The trade was a 96.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 288,103 shares of company stock valued at $279,142,041. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.