Riverbend Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,565 Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Riverbend Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,565 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UBER. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $586,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 109,107 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $8,200,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,222 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 3,928.6% in the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 10.8% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,441 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $2,511,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,046,552.46. This trade represents a 26.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Arete Research upgraded shares of Uber Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UBER

Uber Technologies Trading Down 4.3 %

UBER opened at $73.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.84 and a 52 week high of $87.00. The stock has a market cap of $152.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.16 and a 200-day moving average of $71.61.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. Equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.