Riverbend Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Riverbend Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,892 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 87 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Collier Financial purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM opened at $272.38 on Tuesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.00 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $308.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.35.

In other Salesforce news, Director Robin L. Washington purchased 1,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $294.61 per share, for a total transaction of $499,363.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,799,331.45. The trade was a 4.06 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total transaction of $144,874.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,899.96. The trade was a 5.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,108,793 shares of company stock worth $383,156,227 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen upgraded Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Salesforce from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.62.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

