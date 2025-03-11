Robert W. Baird Has Lowered Expectations for SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Stock Price

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 54.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on S. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SentinelOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on SentinelOne from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.11.

Shares of NYSE S opened at $18.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.27 and a beta of 0.78. SentinelOne has a 52-week low of $14.33 and a 52-week high of $29.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.19.

In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 82,116 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $1,938,758.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 959,682 shares in the company, valued at $22,658,092.02. The trade was a 7.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 14,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $339,638.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 531,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,377,680.11. The trade was a 2.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 396,798 shares of company stock valued at $9,033,329 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

