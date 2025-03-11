Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Announces $0.80 Dividend

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 10th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.80 per share on Thursday, April 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th.

Rocket Companies Trading Down 1.5 %

Rocket Companies stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,429,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,237,390. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.91. The company has a current ratio of 15.47, a quick ratio of 15.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Rocket Companies has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $21.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of -82.22 and a beta of 2.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RKT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $10.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Rocket Companies from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised Rocket Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.50 to $11.50 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

