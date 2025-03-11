Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Insider Sells $99,469.38 in Stock

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 1,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $99,469.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,937.94. This represents a 4.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Rollins Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ROL traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 674,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,113. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $41.72 and a one year high of $53.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.07 and a beta of 0.78.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Rollins had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 37.94%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.75%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Rollins from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Rollins from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rollins from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rollins

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rollins by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rollins by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 399,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,202,000 after acquiring an additional 13,697 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in Rollins by 18.8% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 166,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,424,000 after purchasing an additional 26,385 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Rollins by 41.8% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 10,474 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Rollins by 6.1% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

See Also

