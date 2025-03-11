Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Rubicon Technology Trading Down 4.8 %
NASDAQ:RBCN opened at $1.90 on Friday. Rubicon Technology has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.59.
Rubicon Technology Company Profile
