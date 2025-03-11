Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.27, Zacks reports. Saga Communications had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 3.22%.
Saga Communications Trading Up 3.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SGA traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.54. The company had a trading volume of 479 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,986. The stock has a market cap of $72.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.98. Saga Communications has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $23.95.
Saga Communications Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.67%. Saga Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.89%.
Insider Activity at Saga Communications
About Saga Communications
Saga Communications, Inc, a media company, engages in acquiring, developing, and operating broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, country, classic country, hot/soft/urban adult contemporary, oldies, classic rock, rock, and news/talk.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Saga Communications
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- Tesla Stock is Oversold – Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stocks Institutions Are Quietly Dumping
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Moderna: 4 Key Reasons the CEO Just Bought $5M in Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Saga Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saga Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.