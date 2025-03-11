Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $12.72 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 12,065.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 219,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 217,540 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $12,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGIT. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,554,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703,123 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $95,032,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 134.4% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,513,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,121 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,071,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,764 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter worth $68,099,000.

Shares of VGIT stock opened at $59.18 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.03 and a one year high of $60.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.91.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.1731 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

